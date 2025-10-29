Russia claims to have tested the Poseidon underwater nuclear apparatus

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the "successful" testing of the Poseidon underwater nuclear apparatus, which, according to him, significantly exceeds the Sarmat strategic missile system in terms of power, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday we conducted another test, another promising complex, this is the unmanned underwater vehicle "Poseidon", also with a nuclear power plant - said Putin.

According to him, Russia "for the first time managed not only to launch it from a submarine carrier with a starting engine, but also to launch a nuclear power plant, on which the apparatus operated for a certain amount of time."

"Poseidon" significantly exceeds "Sarmat" in terms of power," Putin added.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived at one of the command posts of the joint group of troops and held a meeting with the head of the General Staff of the Russian army Valery Gerasimov and commanders.

During the meeting, Gerasimov said that the tests of the Burevestnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant have been completed.