Can even destroy Starlink: Chinese scientists create compact microwave weapon

Photo: Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology

Scientists from China's Northwest Institute of Nuclear Technology have unveiled a compact device that can disable the electronics of satellites in low Earth orbit. This is reported by UNN with reference to South China Morning Post.

Details

According to the publication, the TPG1000Cs device is the world's first compact power source for high-power microwave weapons. It is capable of generating 20 gigawatts of power for one minute.

The dimensions of this installation are only four meters in length, and its weight is five tons. This allows it to be installed on trucks, warships, aircraft, and also launched into orbit.

In addition, it is noted that this device is capable of seriously disrupting or even damaging Starlink satellites.

Recall

