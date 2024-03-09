Cameron opposes sending troops to Ukraine, even for exercises

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9744 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 25311 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27727 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 177873 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168454 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216241 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248152 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153943 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371379 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 25312 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 177873 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 146717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165915 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158082 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1424 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15845 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16783 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20629 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27187 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Cameron opposes sending troops to Ukraine, even for exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 41426 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron opposes sending Western troops to Ukraine, even for training missions, to avoid creating targets for Russia.

Cameron opposes sending troops to Ukraine, even for exercises

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is against sending Western troops to Ukraine, even for training missions. He said this in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, UNN reports .

Details

When asked whether he thought it was reasonable to rule out sending troops to Ukraine in the current situation, Cameron replied: "Training missions are best conducted outside the country. We have trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the UK." In his opinion, deploying a foreign mission to Ukraine would create targets for Russia.

We must avoid creating obvious targets for Putin,

- added the British Foreign Secretary.

Recall

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out in order to prevent Russia from winning the war.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Emmanuel Macron
David Cameron
United Kingdom
Ukraine
