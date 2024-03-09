Cameron opposes sending troops to Ukraine, even for exercises

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is against sending Western troops to Ukraine, even for training missions. He said this in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, UNN reports .

When asked whether he thought it was reasonable to rule out sending troops to Ukraine in the current situation, Cameron replied: "Training missions are best conducted outside the country. We have trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the UK." In his opinion, deploying a foreign mission to Ukraine would create targets for Russia.

We must avoid creating obvious targets for Putin, - added the British Foreign Secretary.

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out in order to prevent Russia from winning the war.