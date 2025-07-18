$41.870.05
Called up for service and stayed at home: a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from OPZZh will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

The case of a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from OPZZh, accused of evading military service and fraud, has been sent to court. He illegally received almost 200,000 hryvnias without performing the duties of a serviceman.

Called up for service and stayed at home: a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from OPZZh will be tried

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region's Defense Sector have sent an indictment to the court against a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council of the VIII convocation – a serviceman of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accused of evading military service and fraud. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor's office does not name the deputy, but according to UNN, it is Oleksandr Tsarenko - a representative of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from the OPZZh, which is banned in Ukraine, who was called up for military service at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Details

According to the investigation, in November 2022, he misled his command by reporting the need to perform certain tasks related to attracting charitable assistance outside the military unit.

In fact, the deputy did not start performing his military service duties, but left for his place of residence in Tulchyn, Vinnytsia region. Thus, he actually did not perform his official duties until May 2023, when his actions were exposed by law enforcement officers.

- the prosecutor's office stated. 

During this time, he reportedly illegally received monthly monetary allowances and additional payments for servicemen. The total amount of illegally obtained funds is almost 200,000 hryvnias.

The deputy's actions were qualified under Part 4 of Article 409 and Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 242,000, which was paid.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation in Khmelnytskyi, with the operational support of the SBU and the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine in Vinnytsia region.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Tulchin
Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi
