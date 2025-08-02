$41.710.00
Head of Mukachevo District State Administration Haidai may be dismissed: details of the corruption scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

The Cabinet of Ministers will send the President a draft order on the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. He is suspected of involvement in a large-scale corruption scheme for the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Head of Mukachevo District State Administration Haidai may be dismissed: details of the corruption scandal

The Cabinet of Ministers will send to the President of Ukraine a draft order on the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and Rubizhne City Military Administration, from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In half an hour, a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will take place. In particular, the Government will send to the President a draft order on the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

- Svyrydenko stated.

Addition

Serhiy Haidai turned out to be one of those detained by employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. He is suspected of involvement in a large-scale corruption scheme for the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Among the defendants in the case are the current People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Servant of the People faction, Oleksiy Kuznetsov, heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard.

Currently, Kuznetsov has been suspended from participating in the "Servant of the People" faction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

