In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Cabinet approves draft law on ratification of agreement with Slovenia on demining

 24778 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law on the ratification of an agreement with Slovenia to provide over UAH 50 million for humanitarian demining in Ukraine.

Cabinet approves draft law on ratification of agreement with Slovenia on demining

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a bill to ratify an agreement with Slovenia to support a humanitarian demining program in Ukraine. Slovenia will provide a grant of more than UAH 50 million (EUR 1.5 million) to help speed up the demining process. This was announced by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

The Draft Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia on the Donation of Non-Refundable Funds from the Government of the Republic of Slovenia to the Government of Ukraine for Humanitarian Assistance in the Field of Mine Action" was approved

- Melnychuk wrote.

 Melnychuk informs that the draft law proposes to ratify the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine  and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia on the Donation of Non-Refundable Funds from the Government of the Republic of Slovenia to the Government of Ukraine for Humanitarian Assistance in the Field of Demining, signed on 04.12.2023 in Ljubljana.

The agreement provides for a donation by the Government of the Republic of Slovenia of up to EUR 1.5 million to be used for the purchase of equipment for humanitarian demining or other humanitarian demining activities

- Melnychuk noted.

Addendum

Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are the most contaminated with explosive ordnance.

