The war in Ukraine has led to a significant decline in the population, which poses serious socioeconomic challenges for the country. According to forecasts, by 2050 the population could drop to 25 million, and by 2100 it could be as low as 15 million.

According to government sources, Ukraine's population, including the occupied territories, is currently estimated at approximately 36 million, down 5 million from before the war. About 5 million more Ukrainians are abroad, and one-fifth of the country - also 5 million - is under Russian occupation.

According to the Minister of Justice, the number of deaths is almost three times higher than the number of births. The loss of millions of people who died, emigrated, or were under occupation has left a significant gap in the country's demographics.

This affects economic stability, the political situation, and the country's ability to recover from the war.

Reversing the demographic decline is crucial and “tantamount to our victory in the war, achieving a just and stable peace, EU and NATO membership and restoring the country - said the opposition MP Mykola Kniazhytskyi.

If demographic trends continue, Ukraine's population is expected to reach about 25 million by mid-century, and only 15 million by 2100. To boost the birth rate and maintain ties with people outside the country, the government has introduced a number of initiatives, from integration centers for those abroad to inform them of job opportunities at home to free fertility treatment for soldiers and their families.

The task is to bring back these families, to bring back these children, and to motivate Ukrainians to have as many children as possible so that Ukraine can prosper in its peaceful future after our victory - Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Ukrainian television last March.

“Every Ukrainian family” should have ‘at least three children,’ he added.

According to Ella Libanova, Director of the Institute for Demography and Social Studies, there is no gender imbalance in Ukraine , as the majority of the 4.5 million Ukrainians who have moved abroad are women - about 66%.