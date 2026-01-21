$43.180.08
Business with Russia during the war: company director exposed for working for the enemy in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The director of a Ukrainian company has been notified of suspicion of collaborative activities for cooperating with Russian businesses. His actions contributed to generating profits for the benefit of the Russian Federation.

Business with Russia during the war: company director exposed for working for the enemy in Ukraine

During the full-scale war, the director of a Ukrainian company continued to cooperate with Russian businesses and effectively ensured their operations in Ukraine. Law enforcement officers informed him of suspicion of collaborative activities — the investigation established financial transactions and management decisions in favor of the aggressor state. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of a company was notified of suspicion, who, during the full-scale war, continued to cooperate with Russian businesses and effectively ensured their operations in Ukraine. This concerns collaborative activities.

- the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the enterprise was engaged in the purchase and sale of paint and varnish materials and was part of the international group "United Trading System," which, despite a formal change of ownership, remained under the actual control of Russian citizens until August 2023.

The investigation established that the director was aware of the ban on any economic cooperation with the aggressor state, but did not cease ties and carried out management decisions of individuals controlled by Russia.

Specifically, the following were documented:

• maintaining contractual relations with enterprises connected to the Russian Federation;

• conducting financial transactions with residents of the Russian Federation;

• subordination of management and financial decisions to individuals controlled by the aggressor state.

According to the investigation, such activities contributed to obtaining profits and their subsequent redistribution in favor of the Russian Federation.

The director's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are identifying other individuals involved in the scheme.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
