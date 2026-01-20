Organized the supply of 15,000 units of equipment for the Russian army: the general director of PJSC "KAMAZ" has been notified of suspicion

$43.180.08
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 11166 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 11251 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 19347 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 20206 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 21321 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20456 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17326 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36750 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67998 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Popular news
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 74219 views
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 570 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 616 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 33346 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 49022 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 41536 views
Organized the supply of 15,000 units of equipment for the Russian army: the general director of PJSC "KAMAZ" has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The General Director of PJSC "KAMAZ" has been notified of suspicion of aiding Russia. He organized a large-scale supply of military equipment and its re-equipment for the aggressor's army.

Organized the supply of 15,000 units of equipment for the Russian army: the general director of PJSC "KAMAZ" has been notified of suspicion

The CEO of PJSC "KAMAZ" has been notified of suspicion of aiding Russia. According to the investigation, he organized large-scale supplies of military equipment for the aggressor's army and its technical re-equipment, which is qualified as assistance in waging an aggressive war. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General uncovered facts of systematic supply of military equipment for the needs of the Russian armed forces.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, since February 2022, the CEO of PJSC "KAMAZ" (a structure of the State Corporation "Rostec") organized the supply of significant volumes of automotive equipment for the army of the aggressor state.

This includes at least 15,000 units of equipment, among which are:

  • over 12,000 flatbed trucks;
    • more than 2,000 semi-trailer tractors;
      • over 400 dump trucks;
        • about 1,000 modified vehicles.

          In addition to supplies, large-scale technical and mechanical modifications were organized to meet the logistical and rear needs of the Russian army.

          The suspect's actions are qualified as aiding in waging an aggressive war (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

          Abuse in humanitarian demining for UAH 129 million: law enforcement conducted searches and are identifying those involved19.01.26, 13:10 • 2792 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Crimes and emergencies
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          Prosecutor General of Ukraine