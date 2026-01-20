Organized the supply of 15,000 units of equipment for the Russian army: the general director of PJSC "KAMAZ" has been notified of suspicion

The CEO of PJSC "KAMAZ" has been notified of suspicion of aiding Russia. According to the investigation, he organized large-scale supplies of military equipment for the aggressor's army and its technical re-equipment, which is qualified as assistance in waging an aggressive war. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General uncovered facts of systematic supply of military equipment for the needs of the Russian armed forces. - the report says.

According to the investigation, since February 2022, the CEO of PJSC "KAMAZ" (a structure of the State Corporation "Rostec") organized the supply of significant volumes of automotive equipment for the army of the aggressor state.

This includes at least 15,000 units of equipment, among which are:

over 12,000 flatbed trucks;

more than 2,000 semi-trailer tractors;

over 400 dump trucks;

about 1,000 modified vehicles.

In addition to supplies, large-scale technical and mechanical modifications were organized to meet the logistical and rear needs of the Russian army.

The suspect's actions are qualified as aiding in waging an aggressive war (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

