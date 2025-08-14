Bus accident with Russians in Egypt: Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there is no information about Ukrainians among the victims

No appeals from Ukrainians regarding a bus accident near Cairo have been received by the hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine. There is no information from local law enforcement agencies regarding the presence of Ukrainians among the victims of the accident. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Arab Republic of Egypt, no appeals from citizens of Ukraine regarding the accident near Cairo have been received by the hotline. There is no information from local law enforcement agencies regarding the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the victims of the accident. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Context

Russian media reported that a bus with Russian tourists, who were traveling from Sharm el-Sheikh to Cairo, was involved in an accident in Egypt.

A Russian citizen died, and one person was reported injured. About 30 Russian tourists were distributed among hospitals after the accident in Egypt, with one of them in moderately serious condition.

Addition

As a result of an accident on a highway in Slovenia, five foreigners died, four of them, according to preliminary information, were citizens of Ukraine.

Thus, on April 30, 2022, Russians purchased a blue 2020 Ferrari Roma from Autocentrum 24 GmbH in Germany for 210,000 euros. In May 2022, a Polish citizen, driving an Iveco truck, imported the Ferrari Roma car into the customs territory of Ukraine.

On May 7, 2022, the Ferrari Roma crossed the Polish border at the Rava-Ruska checkpoint and did not return to the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the sports car is registered in Paris and is managed by Russians.

The investigation calculated that, in total, this scheme allowed avoiding the payment of taxes and fees in the European Union totaling 30 percent of the net value of the vehicle (20% VAT and 10% state duty), which could amount to 63 thousand euros.

Before the fictitious registration of the Ferrari Roma, Slobodyanyuk took out a loan of 6.5 million UAH, which he declared in his declarations. The money was allegedly lent to him by Ukrainian Denys Zapysnyi.