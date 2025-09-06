Bundeswehr transported military equipment from Germany to Lithuania: details

More than a thousand units of Bundeswehr equipment arrived at the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda to participate in the large-scale Quadriga 2025 exercises. Among them are armored vehicles, tank transporters, medical trucks, other equipment, and accompanying personnel. This was reported by DW, citing the dpa agency, according to UNN.

It is noted that all equipment was delivered from Rostock, Germany, across the Baltic Sea by six voyages of two cargo ships.

According to a Bundeswehr representative, after arriving at the port, the column of the 37th Armored Brigade headed to Pabrade and other Lithuanian military bases.

Together with military personnel from 13 NATO partner countries, it is planned to practice the defense of the Baltic region in the event of a military conflict.

The maneuvers, which are not official NATO maneuvers this time, involve more than 8,000 soldiers and officers, as well as 40 ships, 30 aircraft or helicopters, and more than 1,800 vehicles. They also include exercises on transferring forces and means by land, sea, and air to Lithuania - the post says.

The maneuvers take place in September and partly coincide with the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", which will be held from September 12 to 16 on the territory of Belarus.

