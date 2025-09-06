"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves post

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger is leaving his post. The German Embassy in Kyiv announced this on social media platform X, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Jäger will soon head the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany.

In his address, the politician stated that it was an honor for him to represent his country "here, in Ukraine, at this special time."

During this period, we experienced many events: both good and bad. The pain and fear, which, as I learned from you, can be overcome through hope and friendship. Together we also gained strength and confidence - Jäger noted.

According to him, Ukraine deeply impressed him - "its people, their courage, determination, and unwavering faith in freedom and a good future."

I want to thank everyone who was with me on this path. Thank you for your trust, for open dialogue, for humanity and friendship in difficult times. I am leaving Ukraine as an ambassador, but I remain closely connected with this country. ... Germany stands firmly by your side. Friends stand side by side! - Jäger added.

Recall

In July, it became known that former German State Secretary of Finance Heiko Thoms would represent Germany as ambassador to Ukraine. He will replace Martin Jäger as ambassador in Kyiv, who will become the new head of the Federal Intelligence Service.

German Foreign Minister calls on European partners to transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine