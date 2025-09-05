$41.350.02
German Foreign Minister calls on European partners to transfer their air defense systems to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Ukraine needs additional air defense systems. Germany calls on European partners to transfer them to Kyiv, emphasizing the confidentiality of such discussions.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that for effective protection against Russian aggression, Ukraine primarily needs additional air defense systems. His words were reported by T-online, writes UNN.

Details

In a conversation with journalists, Wadephul emphasized that today "there is almost nothing that Ukraine does not need" in terms of defense supplies. At the same time, he stressed that air defense systems remain a priority, which are still in service with some European countries but are not used by them daily. According to him, Germany is already urging these partners to consider transferring them to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Merz called Putin "the most serious war criminal"03.09.25, 10:18 • 4584 views

At the same time, the diplomat clarified that discussions of such sensitive issues should be conducted not publicly, but in a confidential format.

With all due respect to the media, it is more effective to conduct direct negotiations with countries that have the necessary systems than through statements in the media

- emphasized the minister.

Commenting on the prospects of negotiations with Russia, Wadephul expressed skepticism. In his opinion, Russian leader Vladimir Putin shows no readiness to stop the aggression or abandon his intentions regarding Ukraine. At the same time, the minister emphasized: if Moscow truly shows a desire to end the war, and Germany, together with its European allies, can contribute to this, then "Europeans, of course, will be ready to talk to Lavrov as well."

Thus, Berlin once again emphasized that supporting Ukraine with weapons and air defense remains a key tool for deterring Russian aggression, while a diplomatic solution is possible only if the Kremlin's position genuinely changes.

"Almost 500 combat vehicles per year": Germany significantly expands military support for Ukraine05.09.25, 04:24 • 4652 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Germany
Ukraine