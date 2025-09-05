"Almost 500 combat vehicles per year": Germany significantly expands military support for Ukraine

The German government has promised a significant expansion of military support to Ukraine, including plans to provide equipment for four Ukrainian mechanized infantry brigades. This is reported by UNN with reference to the German TV channel N-tv.

We have again promised a significant increase, especially regarding weapon systems and air defense - sources in the German government reported.

Following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," Germany also plans to contribute to the development of Kyiv's offensive capabilities, including assistance in the production of long-range missiles.

In addition, Germany will provide equipment to four Ukrainian mechanized infantry brigades. According to government estimates, this amounts to almost 500 combat vehicles per year.

Recall

At the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Thursday, September 4, participants stated their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

In addition, as stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, a total of 26 countries have expressed readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. It is currently being decided how these troops will be deployed.

It was about pressuring Russia to end the war: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump and European leaders