Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 2362 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
06:16 AM • 7482 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 9830 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM • 66186 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 99783 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 136080 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
September 2, 08:46 AM • 149114 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79466 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142605 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:16 AM • 7502 views
German Chancellor Merz called Putin "the most serious war criminal"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin is the most serious war criminal of our time. He called on the West to increase economic pressure on Russia, as Putin shows no willingness to negotiate.

German Chancellor Merz called Putin "the most serious war criminal"

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, sharply criticized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stating that he is responsible for large-scale war crimes against Ukraine. The Chancellor made this statement during a recent interview, as reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

He (Putin – ed.) is a war criminal. He is probably the most serious war criminal of our time. There is no room for leniency here

- Merz emphasized.

The Chancellor stressed that there are no grounds to trust the Russian leader and called on the West to act more decisively. In his opinion, the only real leverage over the Kremlin is economic pressure. 

We must create a basis for Russia to no longer be able to sustain its war economy. This is about economic exhaustion, which we must contribute to 

- Merz explained.

He also noted that Putin currently shows no readiness for a ceasefire or peace negotiations with Ukraine. That is why, according to Merz, the international community must act through sanctions and tariffs against those who still trade with Russia.

Recall

German Chancellor Merz considers Geneva a suitable place for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war. He will voice this proposal on September 4 in Paris at the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

Trump stated his disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation. He  reiterated that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been president.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Paris
Germany
Ukraine