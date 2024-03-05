$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9526 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 24776 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 27462 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 177258 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 165463 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216146 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248136 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153925 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371377 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Bulgarian government headed by Prime Minister resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23494 views

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov resigned his government one day ahead of schedule as part of a previously agreed rotation between political parties.

Bulgarian government headed by Prime Minister resigns

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov has submitted a letter of resignation to his government. This was reported by BTA, UNN .

Details

It is noted that he submitted his application one day earlier than the scheduled date as part of the previously agreed rotation. The document has already been sent to the office of the Bulgarian Parliament.

The coming days may determine whether Bulgaria will get a new government or whether early parliamentary elections will be held in June, along with the European Parliament elections in the country on June 9.

Bulgaria wants to take away a resort on the Black Sea coast from Russia25.01.24, 11:28 • 28527 views

Addendum

Last summer, the two largest groups in the current parliament, Continuing Changes - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) and Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB), signed an agreement with the Union of Democratic Forces (UDF).

According to the agreement, Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Maria Gabriel were to rotate between the positions of prime minister and deputy prime minister for nine months.

Subject to this agreement, both parliamentary groups, as well as the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (RPS), voted to appoint Denkov's cabinet on June 6, 2023. The rotation was to take place on March 6, 2024.

Recall

In 2025, the Balkan Stream gas pipelinethrough Bulgaria will become the main route for Russian gas supplies to the European Union and Ukraine after transit through Ukraine is terminated.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

