Bulgarian government headed by Prime Minister resigns

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov has submitted a letter of resignation to his government. This was reported by BTA, UNN .

Details

It is noted that he submitted his application one day earlier than the scheduled date as part of the previously agreed rotation. The document has already been sent to the office of the Bulgarian Parliament.

The coming days may determine whether Bulgaria will get a new government or whether early parliamentary elections will be held in June, along with the European Parliament elections in the country on June 9.

Addendum

Last summer, the two largest groups in the current parliament, Continuing Changes - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) and Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB), signed an agreement with the Union of Democratic Forces (UDF).

According to the agreement, Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Maria Gabriel were to rotate between the positions of prime minister and deputy prime minister for nine months.

Subject to this agreement, both parliamentary groups, as well as the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (RPS), voted to appoint Denkov's cabinet on June 6, 2023. The rotation was to take place on March 6, 2024.

Recall

