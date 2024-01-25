Bulgaria wants to take away a resort on the Black Sea coast from Russia

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 42867 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106443 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135000 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134159 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174312 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170888 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148779 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101787 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101437 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103396 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64649 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 35955 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 42792 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279753 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247796 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232976 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258371 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27823 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134991 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105496 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121683 views
Actual
Bulgaria wants to take away a resort on the Black Sea coast from Russia

Bulgaria wants to take away a resort on the Black Sea coast from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28506 views

In Bulgaria, deputies from the ruling majority are preparing a law that will allow them to take over the Russian tourist resort Kamchiya and transfer it to state control.

Bulgarian parliamentarians from the ruling majority are working on a law to confiscate Russian property and transfer control of the Russian tourist resort Kamchiya on the Black Sea coast to the state. This is reported by Euractive, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kamchiya resort belongs to Moscow, but is managed in Bulgaria by Bulgarian citizens who are not formally subject to EU sanctions. Ivailo Mirchev, a deputy from the coalition "We Continue to Change - Democratic Bulgaria," describes the resort as a Russian enclave on the Bulgarian coast that has been operating for more than 14 years.

The legislative initiative is long overdue, especially given Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. International sanctions against Russia have been in place since 2014, and new sanctions are being adopted in response to Russia's continued aggression. In order for Bulgaria to fulfill its obligations to enforce these international restrictive measures, a special law should be adopted,

Mirchev said.

Shortly before the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian Kamchiya center could be used to spread Russian influence in Europe.

A week ago, the Bulgarian media reported that the Moscow Property Department had requested that the director of the Russian oil company Lukoil, Neftekhim Burgas, be appointed head of the Kamchiya center.

Moscow's directive on the Kamchiya resort comes amid the blocking or confiscation of Russian property in other EU countries.

Addendum

Bulgaria is the only EU country that has not imposed sanctions against any Russian citizen or company on the EU sanctions list, as the state does not have the tools to enforce sanctions.

According to the latest data published by the authorities in 2019, about 300,000 Russians own more than 500,000 properties in Bulgaria. However, the tax authority, which is supposed to apply EU sanctions and recognize this, has not yet done so.

russian assets may be frozen in Bulgaria23.01.24, 17:22 • 24754 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising