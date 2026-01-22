Budanov, Umerov, Kyslytsia, and Arakhamia will go to the meeting in the UAE from Ukraine tomorrow - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Head of the OP Serhiy Kyslytsia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia, and also the head of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, will attend the trilateral meeting with Russia and the USA in the UAE, UNN reports.

Umerov will be there, Budanov will be there, Kyslytsia will be there, Arakhamia will be there. I asked Hnatov to be there, he flew from Kyiv. Military personnel must be there. Yes, it will be a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiators. We will see what the result will be - Zelenskyy said during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Recall

A trilateral meeting (Ukraine, USA, and Russia) at the technical level is planned for Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, in the United Arab Emirates.