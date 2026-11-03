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Budanov: it is already definitely known that the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka did not occur without outside influence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2058 views

Budanov reported on the investigation into the events of November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The instigators are promised to be identified and punished.

Budanov: it is already definitely known that the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka did not occur without outside influence

It is already definitively known that the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka the day before, on November 2, did not occur without outside influence. This was reported by Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov on social media on November 3, UNN writes.

It is already definitively known that yesterday’s events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka did not occur without outside influence. The specific individuals and initiators of these events will certainly be identified and punished, just as conclusions will be drawn within the security agencies. The Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant authorities have already launched an objective investigation. No one has the right to act arbitrarily. Each of us must remember: the main pillar of Ukraine’s existence now is our Defense Forces. Let us respect their daily feat and be responsible in our decisions. Glory to Ukraine!

- Budanov stated.

Update

The State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings over the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after voluntarily abandoning their military unit (AWOL)".

After reports allegedly alleging the unlawful detention of military personnel spread on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the State Bureau of Investigation stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.  

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying in the premises have already left it, the National Guard of Ukraine spokesperson reported.  

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Office of the President of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov