Brussels plans to introduce a ban on entry to the EU for forcibly deported people
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission will present a new law on the repatriation of illegal migrants from the territory of the EU. Ursula von der Leyen announced the introduction of the "European Return Order" and a ban on entry for deported individuals.
The European Commission intends to present a legislative proposal for the repatriation of people who are illegally residing in the EU. According to the President of the Commission, this is a key element of the EU's asylum policy.
Reported by UNN citing Europa Press.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to impose a ban on entry for people who are deported from the EU.
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that the reform her team will present on Tuesday to expedite the expulsion of illegal migrants arriving on European territory will include the figure of the "European Return Order" and other measures, such as a ban on entry to the EU for those who have been forcibly deported.
Ursula von der Leyen stated that in case of security threats, stricter measures will be taken, and promised that international legal obligations and fundamental rights will be "fully respected."
EU Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner previously stated that it should be possible to detain relevant individuals, "so that they are not at large while their repatriation is being prepared."
Reminder
UNN previously reported that the EU plans to change the rules for sending migrants without the right to stay. The new law is intended to streamline the deportation process and obligate member states to cooperate on this issue.
