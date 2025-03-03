Trump says the US should worry less about Putin and more about illegal immigrants
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that the United States should worry less about Putin and more about illegal migrants. He warned of the threat of “gangsters and drug lords” to the country, comparing the situation to Europe.
US President Donald Trump has said that the United States should worry less about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and focus more on the issue of illegal migrants, UNN reports.
Details
"We should be less worried about Putin and more worried about the gangs of migrant rapists, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions infiltrating our country. So we don't end up like Europe!" Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.
