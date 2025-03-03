Trump plans meeting to discuss policy options for Ukraine - NYT
Kyiv • UNN
Trump plans to meet with national security advisors to discuss options for Ukraine. Among the possible solutions is the suspension of military aid, including supplies approved by the Biden administration.
US President Donald Trump is planning a meeting with top national security aides today to discuss policy options for Ukraine, with possible solutions including suspending military aid, including supplies approved by the Joe Biden administration, The New York Times reports UNN, citing a source.
Details
In Washington, a Trump administration spokesperson said Trump “will meet Monday with his top national security aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hagel, to review and possibly act on a range of policy options for Ukraine.
“They include suspending or canceling U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, including the last deliveries of ammunition and equipment authorized and paid for during the Biden administration,” the official said.
