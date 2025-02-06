ukenru
Brovary continues to support Ukrainian defenders: a four-wheel drive truck and starliners went to the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23849 views

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, together with local businessmen, handed over another aid to the soldiers of the legendary 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Cossacks. A four-wheel drive truck, Starlink kits and other aid were sent to the front, UNN reports.

"A four-wheel drive truck equipped with important basic equipment for the military went to the fighters," said Igor Sapozhko.

In addition, the military received 13 Starlink kits, warm clothes and winter camouflage kits from the Brovary community and local entrepreneurs to help them perform combat missions in the cold season.

"We thank the soldiers who protect us! We thank the representatives of the brewing business for their active support of our military," wrote Igor Sapozhko.

Earlier, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko handed over a Toyota Hilux to the 95th Air Assault Brigade of Polissya, which will be used by the air defense brigade to repel enemy air attacks. This vehicle was also purchased with budgetary funds as part of the program to support the Armed Forces at the request of the military.

Drone shot down on its first trip: Brovary mayor hands over car to “shahedi catchers”16.01.25, 19:04 • 30930 views

In addition, the Brovary territorial community purchased and transferred 200 batteries for FPV drones to the Armed Forces in January at the expense of the local budget. 

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
brovaryBrovary

