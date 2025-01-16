Drone shot down on its first trip: Brovary mayor hands over car to “shahedi catchers”

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko has recently handed over a specially equipped vehicle to one of our mobile groups of defenders from the local community. On the first trip, the vehicle helped to shoot down a "Shahed". The mayor announced this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

"Almost every day and every night, Kyiv region, and thus Brovary district, is attacked by dozens of enemy UAVs. Helping those who defend our skies from uninvited "guests" is also among our priorities. Recently, we handed over a specially equipped vehicle purchased with budgetary funds to one of the mobile groups that guard our peace every day and night. And already on their first duty, our "shahedi catchers" shot down the enemy evil spirits," Sapozhko wrote.

He thanked the military for protecting our peace.

This is not the first time that Brovary territorial community has sent aid to our military. Recently, the vehicle was handed over to the servicemen of the 95th Air Assault Polissya Brigade.