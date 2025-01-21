Brovary community hands over 200 batteries for FPV drones to Ukrainian Armed Forces - mayor

The Brovary territorial community handed over 200 batteries for FPV drones purchased at the expense of the local budget to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

"200 rechargeable batteries for FPV drones, which were purchased with funds from the local assistance program for the Armed Forces, have been handed over to a military unit today," said Igor Sapozhko.

Earlier, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko handed over a Toyota Hilux to the 95th Air Assault Brigade of Polissya to be used by the air defense brigade to repel enemy air attacks. This vehicle was also purchased with budgetary funds as part of the program to support the Armed Forces at the request of the military.

