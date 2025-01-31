Brovary City Council allocates funds for smartwatches for deaf people: an important initiative in time of war

The Brovary City Council has allocated UAH 85 thousand in the city budget to purchase smartwatches for 42 deaf residents of the community. This decision was an important step to improve the safety of people with hearing impairments in the war, as such devices allow them to receive timely air raid alerts through vibration. The Ukrainian Society of the Deaf expressed gratitude to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko and members of the city council for supporting this initiative, UNN reports.

"Smartwatches are not a fad, they are a way to find out about air raid alerts in time through the vibration of the watch, and to be aware of the news that is flying. This is the safety of deaf people, who, in case of emergency, will be able to hide behind two walls in time," noted in the Kyiv organization of the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf.

Smartwatches with vibration function have become a lifesaving device for people with hearing impairments. They are synchronized with a smartphone and receive emergency alerts, which allows them to respond in a timely manner and seek shelter.

"Brovary City Council, we thank you for creating conditions for preserving the life and health of the community members with hearing impairments during the war. This is a worthy decision with care for people," the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf added.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Brovary territorial community is implementing a four-year program to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups. In addition to installing lifts in residential buildings, the program covers accessibility of public institutions. In particular, to employ people with disabilities, the state program can allocate funds for workplace arrangement - up to UAH 100,000 per institution. The city program is also aimed at creating a barrier-free environment in institutions and public places, which will improve the quality of life of people with limited mobility in Brovary.

Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.