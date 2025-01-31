Brovary City Council allocates funds for smartwatches for deaf people: an important initiative in time of war

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26719 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67553 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102875 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124270 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102433 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130079 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103557 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113310 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106831 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103394 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93598 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112809 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107256 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26719 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124270 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162948 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153027 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 899 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107255 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112808 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138676 views
Brovary City Council allocates funds for smartwatches for deaf people: an important initiative in time of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26585 views

The Brovary City Council has allocated funds to purchase smart watches for 42 deaf residents of the community. The devices will help people with hearing impairments to receive timely notifications of airborne alarms through vibration.

The Brovary City Council has allocated UAH 85 thousand in the city budget to purchase smartwatches for 42 deaf residents of the community. This decision was an important step to improve the safety of people with hearing impairments in the war, as such devices allow them to receive timely air raid alerts through vibration. The Ukrainian Society of the Deaf expressed gratitude to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko and members of the city council for supporting this initiative, UNN reports.

"Smartwatches are not a fad, they are a way to find out about air raid alerts in time through the vibration of the watch, and to be aware of the news that is flying. This is the safety of deaf people, who, in case of emergency, will be able to hide behind two walls in time," noted in the Kyiv organization of the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf.

Smartwatches with vibration function have become a lifesaving device for people with hearing impairments. They are synchronized with a smartphone and receive emergency alerts, which allows them to respond in a timely manner and seek shelter.

"Brovary City Council, we thank you for creating conditions for preserving the life and health of the community members with hearing impairments during the war. This is a worthy decision with care for people," the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf added.

Add

Earlier, UNN reported that the Brovary territorial community is implementing a four-year program to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups. In addition to installing lifts in residential buildings, the program covers accessibility of public institutions. In particular, to employ people with disabilities, the state program can allocate funds for workplace arrangement - up to UAH 100,000 per institution. The city program is also aimed at creating a barrier-free environment in institutions and public places, which will improve the quality of life of people with limited mobility in Brovary.

Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
brovaryBrovary

