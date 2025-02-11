Briton plans to buy a landfill to find $31 billion worth of bitcoin

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26453 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67506 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91305 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87443 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120682 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101791 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155595 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100388 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71669 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66528 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120684 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155597 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146062 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178317 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66528 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100830 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135013 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136921 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165071 views
Briton plans to buy a landfill to find $31 billion worth of bitcoin

Briton plans to buy a landfill to find $31 billion worth of bitcoin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30161 views

James Howells is considering buying a landfill in Newport, where his hard drive with 8,000 bitcoins is located. After losing a lawsuit, this is the only way to get access to the cryptocurrency worth UAH 31 billion.

James Howells, a British citizen, has been trying to find a hard disk containing bitcoins worth about UAH 31 billion for ten years. He accidentally threw it into a landfill in Newport back in 2013.

This was reported by The Guardian, UNN.

 After numerous refusals by the city council to allow the search, he is considering buying the entire dump. Last month, Howells lost a court case in the High Court trying to force Newport City Council to allow him to excavate.

However, now the authorities themselves are planning to close and mothball the landfill and use part of the territory for a solar power plant. “In court, the council said they couldn't close the landfill for my search because it would hurt the people of Newport. Now it turns out they were planning to close it anyway, says Howells, 39.

He added that he had already discussed the possibility of buying out the landfill with potential investors:

I expected the landfill to be closed in the coming years, as it is already 80-90% full, but I didn't think it would happen so quickly. If the Newport City Council was ready, I would consider buying the landfill in its current state. I have already discussed this option with investment partners, and this issue remains open

- Howells said.

Howells lost access to his bitcoins in 2013 when he accidentally put his hard drive in a black bag while cleaning his office. His then-partner, he said, mistook the bag for garbage and took it to the dump.

The man quickly realized his mistake, but since then he has not been allowed to search for the disk. The Newport City Council claims that the disk became its property after it was dumped.

In January, a judge ruled in favor of the authorities, recognizing that Howells had no right to search for him. The Newport City Council declined to comment on the situation.

Recall

The court refused to allow a Welsh resident to search for a hard disk with 8,000 bitcoins in a landfill in Newport. The disk was accidentally thrown away in 2013 and is now among 100 thousand tons of garbage.

Bitcoin rose by 1.3% after falling, reaching $97,873amid expectations of new US inflation data.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
bitcoinBitcoin
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

