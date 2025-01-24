British teenager who killed three girls in England is sentenced to at least 52 years in prison

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 84590 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107981 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110876 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103728 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135245 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116993 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

British teenager who killed three girls in England is sentenced to at least 52 years in prison

British teenager who killed three girls in England is sentenced to at least 52 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25827 views

Axel Rudacubana, 18, was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the murder of three girls aged 6-9 in Southport. The violent criminal was also found guilty of manufacturing ricin and possessing an al-Qaeda manual.

Eighteen-year-old Axel Rudacubana, guilty of the murder of three girls in the Northern English city of Southport on July 29, 2024, was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum prison term of 52 years.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

A British teenager who killed three girls at a Taylor Swift tribute dance event was jailed on Thursday for at least 52 years for the murders of Bebe King, 6; Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9; and the attempted murders of eight other minors.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has confessed to the atrocity in the northern English town of Southport that shocked Britain.  Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it one of the most horrific moments in British history.

Judge Julian Goose called the crime “extraordinary, shocking and serious.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer told Liverpool Crown Court that Rudacubana was obsessed with violence and genocide, and that his two victims suffered such horrific injuries that they were “difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature.

Rudakubana was convicted on a total of 16 charges, including the production of ricin, a biological toxin, and possession of an al-Qaeda training manual, although he admitted that there was no evidence to consider the attack a terrorist attack, but that he had committed “equivalent” acts.

Recall

In July 2024, riots broke out in Southport, England after the murder of three girls in a children's club. 27 police officers were hospitalized, and radical nationalists attacked a local mosque.

Massive riots took place in the English city of Southport, ee on Monday, when an unknown gunman attacked children during a dance class, killing three of them and seriously injuring several others. 

Kyiv resident attacks SBI investigator with knife, detained - police23.01.25, 08:57

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
anhliiaEngland
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

Contact us about advertising