Eighteen-year-old Axel Rudacubana, guilty of the murder of three girls in the Northern English city of Southport on July 29, 2024, was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum prison term of 52 years.

A British teenager who killed three girls at a Taylor Swift tribute dance event was jailed on Thursday for at least 52 years for the murders of Bebe King, 6; Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9; and the attempted murders of eight other minors.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has confessed to the atrocity in the northern English town of Southport that shocked Britain. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it one of the most horrific moments in British history.

Judge Julian Goose called the crime “extraordinary, shocking and serious.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer told Liverpool Crown Court that Rudacubana was obsessed with violence and genocide, and that his two victims suffered such horrific injuries that they were “difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature.

Rudakubana was convicted on a total of 16 charges, including the production of ricin, a biological toxin, and possession of an al-Qaeda training manual, although he admitted that there was no evidence to consider the attack a terrorist attack, but that he had committed “equivalent” acts.

In July 2024, riots broke out in Southport, England after the murder of three girls in a children's club. 27 police officers were hospitalized, and radical nationalists attacked a local mosque.

Massive riots took place in the English city of Southport, ee on Monday, when an unknown gunman attacked children during a dance class, killing three of them and seriously injuring several others.

