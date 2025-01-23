Kyiv resident attacks SBI investigator with knife, detained - police

A 28-year-old man attacked a SBI officer with a knife during investigative actions and fled, police with the involvement of KORD detained the attacker, who faces up to 15 years or life imprisonment, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation reportedly conducted investigative actions at the residence of a 28-year-old Kyiv resident suspected of committing a crime.

"During the conversation, the attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and suddenly attacked the SBI investigator, stabbing him, and fled," the police said.

Subsequently, police officers, with the involvement of KORD special forces, reportedly detained the man for attempted murder of a SBI officer, and the wounded law enforcement officer was hospitalized.

The attacker was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and is in custody.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

