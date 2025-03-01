British Prime Minister Starmer expressed "unwavering" support for Ukraine after a conversation with Trump and Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed "unwavering" support for Ukraine after a conversation with the presidents of the US and Ukraine. The talks took place after a tense meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office.
Details
This is the first reaction of the British Prime Minister after the altercation between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House.
Downing Street said the British Prime Minister spoke to both Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their heated conversation in the Oval Office earlier today.
"He retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine. The Prime Minister looks forward to hosting international leaders on Sunday, including President Zelenskyy," said a statement from the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, quoted by Reuters.
Context
A tense altercation arose between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy allegedly was not ready for peace, and added that the Ukrainian leader may return when he is ready for peace.
Zelenskyy left the White House early after the altercation with Trump.
CNN, citing a source, reported that a deal on rare earth minerals between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy.
Later, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for this".