$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 22739 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 43008 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 21388 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 21618 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 23920 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 22351 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 38174 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 42014 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46029 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29121 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0.6m/s
82%
762mm
Popular news
There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - LukashenkaSeptember 26, 04:04 PM • 8246 views
Forced to fight to the death or thrown into pits without water and food: the occupiers formed mobile groups to deal with desertersSeptember 26, 04:16 PM • 7106 views
Europe has never been so close to the start of World War III: Zakharova stated that Ukraine plans to strike NATO countries with Russian dronesSeptember 26, 05:23 PM • 3746 views
Belarus deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory: Ukraine's reaction was swiftSeptember 26, 06:02 PM • 3144 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhoto10:52 PM • 3690 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 43014 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 29544 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 38176 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 42018 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46032 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 22739 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 28396 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 34083 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 36792 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 44561 views
Actual
Facebook
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

British politician admitted making pro-Russian statements in exchange for bribes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Former leader of the Reform UK party in Wales, Nathan Gill, appeared in court in London, pleading guilty to eight counts of receiving money between December 2018 and July 2019. He received bribes for following instructions from Ukrainian citizen Oleh Voloshyn, who was an official in Viktor Yanukovych's government.

British politician admitted making pro-Russian statements in exchange for bribes

A former British MEP has pleaded guilty to bribery in favor of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Reuters, the publication New York Times (NYT).

Details

Former leader of the Reform UK party in Wales, Nathan Gill, appeared before the Old Bailey court in London and pleaded guilty to eight counts related to receiving money between December 2018 and July 2019.

According to the investigation, he agreed to receive money that "constituted an improper performance ... as an elected official."

52-year-old Gill confessed to receiving bribes eight times for following instructions from Ukrainian citizen Oleg Voloshyn, who was an official in the Kremlin-backed government of Viktor Yanukovych and at the time was a member of a pro-Russian political party

- writes New York Times.

Judge Bobby Cheema-Grubb called the case serious and noted that Gill admitted receiving money for questions and speeches in the European Parliament in support of pro-Russian parties in the context of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Prosecutor Mark Haywood said that the charges are based on WhatsApp messages seized from Gill's phone after it was confiscated by police in 2021. According to him, the correspondence indicated Gill's agreement to receive money for certain activities, including submitting parliamentary inquiries, contacting high-ranking officials, organizing events, and making speeches.

A statement from the prosecution says that in March 2019, Mr. Gill carried out Mr. Voloshyn's instructions to find more politicians to appear on the "112 Ukraine" TV channel in support of negotiations between Medvedchuk and then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

- states the NYT post.

The court released Gill on bail until sentencing in November. However, Judge Cheema-Grubb warned him that he could face a "significant prison sentence."

Sacred "election campaign": How Russia recruited Moldovan priests to influence elections – Reuters26.09.25, 12:30 • 2280 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Wales
The New York Times
Reuters
Ukraine
London