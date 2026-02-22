UK Defence Secretary John Healey said he would like to be the head of the defence department under whom British troops would be deployed in Ukraine, as this would mean the end of the war and the achievement of peace. The Guardian writes about this, reports UNN.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized in a column for the Sunday Telegraph that the deployment of British troops in Ukraine would only be possible after the end of hostilities and would signal that Russia's war against Ukraine had ended.

There is no greater responsibility for a defence minister or any government than the decision to deploy armed forces on operations. I want to be the defence minister who deploys British troops in Ukraine, because that will mean this war is finally over. It will mean we have agreed on peace in Ukraine. And the security of Europe requires a strong, sovereign Ukraine. – he noted.

The publication reminds that back in December, European leaders announced their readiness to form multinational forces for Ukraine as part of a possible peaceful settlement. This involved a so-called "coalition of the willing", which, with US support, could help restore Ukrainian defence forces, protect airspace and secure sea routes.

The United Kingdom, together with its allies, is currently continuing consultations on the creation of such a coalition, which, in the event of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, would deter future Russian aggression and promote stability in the region.

Ukraine is experiencing a severe shortage of personnel and weapons in key areas of the front, which creates risks for containing the Russian offensive. To turn the tide, Kyiv needs to mobilize about 250,000 servicemen.