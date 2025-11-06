British Defense Minister believes Trump can bring Putin to the negotiating table

British Defense Minister John Healey insists that US President Donald Trump is capable of convincing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to start peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, despite the fact that negotiations continue to stall, Politico reports, writes UNN.

When asked if a ceasefire in Ukraine would be harder to achieve than in Gaza, John Healey replied that the two options could not be compared — with one exception.

President Trump is the figure who can bring Putin to the negotiating table and potentially end the fighting. - he said during a flight from Norway to Paris, where he was heading to meet with the new French Minister of Defense.

Trump played a key role in establishing a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Healey emphasized that the work of the "coalition of the willing" - Ukraine's allies who have committed to ensuring security in the event of a ceasefire - "is regularly updated so that we can be confident in our readiness at any moment of peace, whenever it comes, to intervene and help ensure it."

The coalition's headquarters is already operating in Paris, and includes high-ranking British military personnel, the publication writes.

Healey made his comments after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force in Bodø, where a new partnership agreement with Ukraine was signed.

