British Army sports program to include drone racing - Telegraph

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63797 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129667 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137122 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135427 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173669 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133209 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132262 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52056 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101955 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104165 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151624 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193693 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182843 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132263 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143660 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135226 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152354 views
Actual
British Army sports program to include drone racing - Telegraph

British Army sports program to include drone racing - Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29615 views

The Royal British Armed Forces Sports Council officially recognizes the Army Drone Association. The competition will be held without GPS and stabilization, where 8 pilots will control the drones through a VR headset.

The British Army's sports program will be expanded to include drone racing. In the coming weeks, the Royal Armed Forces Sports Council will officially recognize the British Army Drone Association. This was reported by The Daily Telegraph, according to UNN.

We encourage various sports hobbies. You don't have to play football, rugby or cricket. The more variety, the better. Especially if the servicemen gain skills during the competition that can be used in the army

- The newspaper quotes a source in the leadership of the British Army as saying.

According to the publication, the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) recognizes activities that include flying drones over a given distance. The British Army plans to introduce this this month.

It is noted that participants in these competitions control drones using a virtual reality headset without GPS or stabilization software installed on conventional drones. Each race involves eight athletes who must complete several laps along a given route faster than their rivals.

Until 2017, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Eze from the Army Reserve studied and built drones. He later founded the British Army's unofficial drone team and took part in the first international military drone racing tournament in Sydney, Australia.

In 2021, Eze proposed a project to the British army that demonstrated the need to train hundreds of FPV drone operators, but it was not appreciated. However, they returned to this idea after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, looking at the success of the Armed Forces in using drones on the battlefield.

As the publication emphasizes, such competitions are popular in the UK and among civilians. In October 2024, drone races took place in London and Colchester. It is expected that the number of such competitions will increase in 2025.

About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation04.01.25, 17:44 • 28386 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising