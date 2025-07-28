$41.780.01
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25591 views
Britain will recognize Palestinian state before end of current parliament's term - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Business and Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds stated that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state before the end of the current parliament's term in 2029, if it contributes to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. This decision should be used to achieve a breakthrough in the conflict, rather than as a symbolic step.

Britain will recognize Palestinian state before end of current parliament's term - minister

Business and Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds said ministers "want" and "recognize" a Palestinian state before the end of the current parliament, whose term expires in 2029, if it helps the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Asked by Sky News whether the recognition demanded by hundreds of British MPs would happen in this parliament, Reynolds replied: "In this parliament, yes, I mean, if it provides the breakthrough we need. But don't forget, we can only do this once. If we do it symbolically, without ending this conflict, where do we go from here?"

These comments come amid growing pressure on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israel faces growing international condemnation over scenes of starving children in the sector.

Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?25.07.25, 17:49 • 249858 views

More than 200 MPs from nine parties signed a letter on Friday calling for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that it would have a "significant impact due to our historical ties." French President Emmanuel Macron raised the stakes last week by committing France to such a move.

While Starmer insists that statehood is an "inherent right" of the Palestinian people, he has so far refrained from setting a timeline for such a move. He stated that recognition would occur "at the time most conducive to the prospects for peace."

I know many countries around the world have already done this. Frankly, it hasn't stopped the terrible scenes we're talking about this morning. So we have to use this moment — you can only do it once. Use it in a way that achieves the breakthrough we need. And the US plays a really important role in this.

- Reynolds said about the recognition on Monday.

The Prime Minister will convene his cabinet later this week to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the need to end the war in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and rebuild Gaza.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Israel
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine
