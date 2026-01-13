Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, Richard Naiton, stated that he would not send British troops to Ukraine unless he was sure that they would be safe. This was reported by Sky News, informs UNN.

Details

When asked by Conservative MP Jesse Norman from the Defense Committee how confident he was that British troops deployed to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine "would have sufficient equipment, training, rotation schedules to be able to maintain a safe capability," Naiton replied: "I am confident that we will deploy people to ensure their safety."

But you know, Mr. Norman, that in operational conditions there is no such thing as zero risk. And the task of the military leadership, with the support of ministers in the decision-making process, is to assess this level of risk and ensure that the benefits we derive from the deployment outweigh any risks we may have. - said the Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.

He added that he was confident, being closely involved in the planning of the Coalition of the Willing, that "we have the means to accomplish the tasks set, and this additional funding will reduce the risk."

Context

After signing a peace agreement, Great Britain and France plan to create military centers and deploy their troops in Ukraine.

According to The Times, Britain and France will send up to 15,000 soldiers to protect Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached, which is much less than expected.

