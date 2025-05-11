Britain will help restore air links with Ukraine after the truce

The UK is working to strengthen the Ukrainian economy, including restoring flights to Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports, citing the website of the British government.

I am pleased that British experts are working on the ground to support the resumption of air links with Ukraine as soon as a ceasefire is reached. - said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday with other leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

The head of the British government believes that restoring air links with Ukraine is very important.

"It will take some time, but it will be a huge moment in restoring the Ukrainian economy, boosting investor confidence and helping to reunite families separated by the war," said Keir Starmer.

He stressed that the UK wants to see Ukraine safe and prosperous.

As a reminder, on Saturday, May 10, Kyiv hosted talks between the leaders of Germany, Great Britain, France, Poland and the EU leadership with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Poland called on russia for a complete ceasefire for 30 days. They want to create space for negotiations on a just peace and increase pressure on the russian federation.

Keir Starmer stated that if putin does not cease fire for 30 days, Ukraine will receive increased military assistance, and harsh sanctions will be imposed against russia. The leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" demand peace without conditions.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce