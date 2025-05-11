Britain will help restore air links with Ukraine after the truce

$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 10889 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 26248 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 41574 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 67314 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 51069 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66680 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72202 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63362 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65848 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 22579 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 132446 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 145079 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 128057 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 189230 views
Britain will help restore air links with Ukraine after the truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

The UK is working to restore air links with Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached. This will help restore the economy and reunite families.

Britain will help restore air links with Ukraine after the truce

The UK is working to strengthen the Ukrainian economy, including restoring flights to Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports, citing the website of the British government.  

I am pleased that British experts are working on the ground to support the resumption of air links with Ukraine as soon as a ceasefire is reached.

- said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday with other leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

The head of the British government believes that restoring air links with Ukraine is very important.

"It will take some time, but it will be a huge moment in restoring the Ukrainian economy, boosting investor confidence and helping to reunite families separated by the war," said Keir Starmer.

He stressed that the UK wants to see Ukraine safe and prosperous.

Recall

As a reminder, on Saturday, May 10, Kyiv hosted talks between the leaders of Germany, Great Britain, France, Poland and the EU leadership with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Poland called on russia for a complete ceasefire for 30 days. They want to create space for negotiations on a just peace and increase pressure on the russian federation.  

Keir Starmer stated that if putin does not cease fire for 30 days, Ukraine will receive increased military assistance, and harsh sanctions will be imposed against russia. The leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" demand peace without conditions.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce10.05.25, 21:48 • 1486 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
