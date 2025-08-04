$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM • 12574 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Britain prepares to evacuate about 300 wounded children from Gaza for treatment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Great Britain plans to evacuate up to 300 wounded and seriously ill children from the Gaza Strip for treatment on its territory. With each child, a guardian will be able to leave, and the evacuation of siblings is also being considered.

The United Kingdom will soon announce an evacuation program from Gaza, within which it is planned to evacuate about 300 wounded and seriously ill children along with adult caregivers. This is reported by SkyNews, according to UNN.

Details

According to the program, which is to be officially announced in the coming weeks, Britain will evacuate up to 300 wounded and seriously ill children from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the country.

"We are developing plans to evacuate more children from Gaza who need urgent medical care, including bringing them to the UK for specialized treatment, as this is the best option for their treatment," said a government spokesman.

- said a government official.

It is noted that one of the parents or another guardian will be able to leave with each child, and the possibility of evacuating siblings is also being considered.

Before confirmation, the UK Home Office will conduct security and biometric checks.

The government officially confirmed that it is preparing plans to evacuate more children from the Gaza Strip who need urgent medical care.

According to Unicef, more than 50,000 children have been killed or injured in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

A total of about 5,000 people have been evacuated, most of whom went to Egypt and the Persian Gulf countries.

"Thousands of injured children and adults, new patients with life-threatening illnesses arrive every day," said surgeon Wasim Said, who visited hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

- said surgeon Wasim Said, who visited hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

As SkyNews writes, the government has also pledged to allocate another £1 million to help the World Health Organization in Egypt provide medical care to evacuated Gaza residents.

Recall

The United Nations reported the deaths of 1,373 Palestinians since late May 2025 while searching for food in Gaza. Deaths were recorded near aid distribution points and along food convoy routes.

Hamas does not want a deal, the group must be destroyed - Netanyahu03.08.25, 22:28 • 1168 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
World Health Organization
UNICEF
United Nations
United Kingdom
Egypt
Gaza Strip