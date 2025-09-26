$41.490.08
Britain increases contribution to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund to €150.6 million: where the funds will go

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Great Britain is adding €48.7 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, bringing the total contribution to €150.6 million. These funds will strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience, including network repairs and asset protection.

Britain increases contribution to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund to €150.6 million: where the funds will go

Great Britain is contributing an additional 48.7 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, increasing its total contribution to 150.6 million euros, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As reported by the department, grant funds from the tranche from Britain will allow for the implementation of a number of measures to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience, including the repair of critical networks, the protection of key energy assets, and support for solutions in the field of renewable and decentralized energy. 

The support of partners is of particular importance to us on the eve of the new heating season. As part of preparations for winter, we are carrying out scheduled repairs at energy facilities, installing additional generating capacities, preparing electricity transmission and heat supply systems for peak loads, and forming reserves of backup equipment. We thank Great Britain for another contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, which will allow us to implement relevant tasks and strengthen the country's energy security as a whole 

- emphasized the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

I clearly understand that the UK's support is unwavering and stronger than ever, as we know the long-term threat to security and stability that Russian aggression poses not only to Ukraine, but to the whole of Europe and to all of us here in the UK 

– said UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper during her recent visit to Kyiv.

Add

Since its launch in April 2022, the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine has mobilized over 1.25 billion euros from more than 33 donors. Contracts have been signed with 60 energy companies from 21 regions of Ukraine.

The Energy Community Secretariat, which coordinates the Fund's work, calls on donors to follow the example of Great Britain and increase their contributions to the Fund, as the current funding gap between available funds and priority needs is over 600 million euros.

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has allocated over 1 billion euros for the restoration of the energy system - Halushchenko17.03.25, 16:33 • 10436 views

