The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has allocated over 1 billion euros for the restoration of the energy system - Halushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already allocated over 1 billion euros for the restoration of energy infrastructure. These funds have helped to purchase equipment and support the system.
This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko before the meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers of the European Union in Brussels, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
Solidarity and support from our partners are very important. I will just say that the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already allocated more than 1 billion euros, and this has really helped us to repair quickly, to purchase the necessary equipment
We also received more than 22,000 tons of various equipment in kind from our partners, which also allowed us to maintain the energy system in good condition. So, let's say, these are the general messages for today. Of course, every night now they focus on the production and transmission of electricity in cities such as Odesa, in some other regions
He also stressed that the situation remains difficult, as Russia focuses its attacks on energy facilities every night, disabling smaller and smaller substations in various regions of Ukraine.
So the situation is really difficult, but, of course, we are supporting the system. We will fight this energy terror, and I am absolutely sure that we will win on this battlefield
