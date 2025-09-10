Britain condemns Russia's overnight attack on Poland: "Horrific and unprecedented violation"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Russia's overnight drone attack on Polish airspace an "outrageous and unprecedented" step, demonstrating recklessness and disrespect for international law. According to him, the event is another reminder of the daily suffering of innocent Ukrainians due to Russian aggression, writes UNN.

Details

The barbaric attack on Ukraine this morning and the outrageous and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones is deeply concerning - said the British Prime Minister.

Starmer said he had already contacted the Prime Minister of Poland, confirming London's full support and readiness to stand firmly with Ukraine. He thanked NATO and Polish forces for their prompt response to the threat and stressed that together with partners they would continue to increase pressure on President Putin until a just and lasting peace is established.

The British leader described Russia's actions as a "barbaric attack" and stressed that these violations are a direct threat to the Alliance's security, emphasizing the need for a consolidated NATO response.

Recall

Poland will appeal to NATO regarding the application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to repeated violations of its airspace by Russian drones. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that 19 drones flew into Poland during the night attack on Ukraine.

Russian kamikaze drones, attacking Ukraine, violated Polish airspace, causing an international outcry. World leaders are calling for increased support for Ukraine and the defense of Europe.