Britain condemns Russia's overnight attack on Poland: "Horrific and unprecedented violation"

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 1316 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 12754 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 16411 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 15440 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 22495 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 17956 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 44200 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 88083 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 73958 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 83498 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.8m/s
47%
756mm
Popular news
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 24535 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 51668 views
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded05:17 AM • 15973 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 21928 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideo07:17 AM • 14649 views
Publications
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 1316 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 5774 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 12754 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 16411 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 88084 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 57839 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 53262 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 50502 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 119404 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 74500 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

Britain condemns Russia's overnight attack on Poland: "Horrific and unprecedented violation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Keir Starmer condemned the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. He reaffirmed London's support for Ukraine and Poland.

Britain condemns Russia's overnight attack on Poland: "Horrific and unprecedented violation"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Russia's overnight drone attack on Polish airspace an "outrageous and unprecedented" step, demonstrating recklessness and disrespect for international law. According to him, the event is another reminder of the daily suffering of innocent Ukrainians due to Russian aggression, writes UNN.

Details

The barbaric attack on Ukraine this morning and the outrageous and unprecedented violation of Polish and NATO airspace by Russian drones is deeply concerning

- said the British Prime Minister. 

Starmer said he had already contacted the Prime Minister of Poland, confirming London's full support and readiness to stand firmly with Ukraine. He thanked NATO and Polish forces for their prompt response to the threat and stressed that together with partners they would continue to increase pressure on President Putin until a just and lasting peace is established.

The British leader described Russia's actions as a "barbaric attack" and stressed that these violations are a direct threat to the Alliance's security, emphasizing the need for a consolidated NATO response.

Recall

Poland will appeal to NATO regarding the application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to repeated violations of its airspace by Russian drones. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that 19 drones flew into Poland during the night attack on Ukraine.

Russian kamikaze drones, attacking Ukraine, violated Polish airspace, causing an international outcry. World leaders are calling for increased support for Ukraine and the defense of Europe.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
NATO
United Kingdom
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland