Photo: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

On Wednesday, the British intelligence service MI5 issued an unprecedented warning that a Chinese organization had funded academic research (including in the field of artificial intelligence) in the interests of the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

In its "espionage alert," MI5 stated that more than 100 British scientists had participated in projects funded by the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI). The organization has "very close ties" to the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China (MSS), Beijing’s civilian intelligence service.

"MI5 has established that CGTRI’s primary purpose is to fund academic research that directly enhances the MSS’s technical espionage capabilities," the statement said.

"British scientists participated in CGTRI projects involving topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, covert communications systems, and steganography. This activity facilitates the MSS’s espionage work, posing a threat to the national security of the United Kingdom."

Steganography is a method of concealing information within messages or objects.

This warning—the first that MI5 has issued independently and publicly—was the latest in a series of accusations concerning Chinese espionage activity. It also highlights the tension between British intelligence agencies’ security concerns and the government’s efforts to improve ties with Beijing.

Beijing rejects previous accusations, calling them baseless and pure fabrication.

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In addition

MI5 stated that many scientists and institutions likely collaborated with CGTRI (sometimes referred to as the Chinese Academy of General Technology — CAGT) in good faith, unaware of its close ties to the MSS.

At the same time, the service warned that those who continue such cooperation risk criminal prosecution under the United Kingdom’s National Security Act. The law was passed in 2023 to expand powers to counter foreign espionage and the hostile actions of other states.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said he had sent letters to the heads of all British universities demanding that they ensure their staff cease cooperation with the Chinese organization. "This warning exposes attempts by Chinese intelligence to secretly exploit the expertise and research findings of our scientists, undermining the national security of both our country and our allies," his statement said.

"International partnerships are crucial to the continued prosperity of our universities and research institutes, but we will take decisive action to protect against the threats we face."

In recent years, the United Kingdom’s relations with China have become increasingly complicated.

On the one hand, the British government has sought to improve relations with Beijing in order to develop trade ties and approved plans to build the largest Chinese embassy in Europe in London; on the other, it has repeatedly warned about cases of Chinese espionage and attempts to undermine the British democratic system.

Last year, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said that Chinese spies posed a daily threat to national security and were creating fake job advertisements in an attempt to persuade British specialists to disclose information.

In November last year, his agency also warned British parliamentarians that Chinese agents were trying to obtain information from them and influence their activities by posing as recruiters or company representatives.

In June, intelligence services from the countries of the "Five Eyes" alliance (the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) issued a warning that Chinese spies were actively using online job platforms to recruit individuals with access to confidential information.

The Chinese Embassy in London called the warning "pure fabrication and malicious slander."

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