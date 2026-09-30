Britain accuses China of using scientists to spy in the field of AI research — media

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
05:01 PM • 4004 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate
03:43 PM • 11031 views
Emergency power outages were introduced in three regions due to Russian strikes
03:41 PM • 12736 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhoto
03:01 PM • 11795 views
Russia used a drone with a warhead for the first time to destroy supports and bridges — “Flash”
02:50 PM • 13370 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv
01:31 PM • 19183 views
The first ground frosts are expected in the Kyiv region as early as tomorrow; other regions should prepare
12:30 PM • 23664 views
Flydubai incident: Ukrainian and Russian pilots were indeed on board and helped land the plane — media
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 31254 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
September 30, 10:07 AM • 23153 views
Incident aboard Flydubai aircraft: Media learned that one pilot was of Omani origin and the other EmiratiVideo
September 30, 08:44 AM • 25091 views
The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy saysVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.8m/s
60%
758mm
Popular news
Pilots of Ukrainian and Russian origin got into a fight during a flight — what is known about the incident on board FlydubaiVideoSeptember 30, 09:17 AM • 28326 views
More than half of Ukraine’s F-16s have become inoperable due to repair delays12:28 PM • 16082 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 29207 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winter01:07 PM • 25321 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?02:02 PM • 18096 views
Publications
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate05:01 PM • 4008 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhoto03:41 PM • 12737 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winter01:07 PM • 25410 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideo12:46 PM • 29299 views
The Ministry of Finance expects proposals from the aviation industry to develop a unified approach to the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 31255 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Petro Poroshenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?02:02 PM • 18163 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 47596 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 52783 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 55761 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 62826 views
Actual
Heating
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Technology

Britain accuses China of using scientists to spy in the field of AI research — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

MI5 said that CGTRI funded the research of more than 100 British scientists to strengthen the intelligence capabilities of the PRC. Universities were urged to end cooperation.

Britain accuses China of using scientists to spy in the field of AI research — media
Photo: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

On Wednesday, the British intelligence service MI5 issued an unprecedented warning that a Chinese organization had funded academic research (including in the field of artificial intelligence) in the interests of the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

In its "espionage alert," MI5 stated that more than 100 British scientists had participated in projects funded by the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI). The organization has "very close ties" to the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China (MSS), Beijing’s civilian intelligence service.

"MI5 has established that CGTRI’s primary purpose is to fund academic research that directly enhances the MSS’s technical espionage capabilities," the statement said.

"British scientists participated in CGTRI projects involving topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, covert communications systems, and steganography. This activity facilitates the MSS’s espionage work, posing a threat to the national security of the United Kingdom."

Steganography is a method of concealing information within messages or objects.

This warning—the first that MI5 has issued independently and publicly—was the latest in a series of accusations concerning Chinese espionage activity. It also highlights the tension between British intelligence agencies’ security concerns and the government’s efforts to improve ties with Beijing.

Beijing rejects previous accusations, calling them baseless and pure fabrication.

China Restricts Overseas Travel for Families of AI Experts - Bloomberg29.09.26, 10:17 • 4324 views

In addition

MI5 stated that many scientists and institutions likely collaborated with CGTRI (sometimes referred to as the Chinese Academy of General Technology — CAGT) in good faith, unaware of its close ties to the MSS.

At the same time, the service warned that those who continue such cooperation risk criminal prosecution under the United Kingdom’s National Security Act. The law was passed in 2023 to expand powers to counter foreign espionage and the hostile actions of other states.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said he had sent letters to the heads of all British universities demanding that they ensure their staff cease cooperation with the Chinese organization. "This warning exposes attempts by Chinese intelligence to secretly exploit the expertise and research findings of our scientists, undermining the national security of both our country and our allies," his statement said.

"International partnerships are crucial to the continued prosperity of our universities and research institutes, but we will take decisive action to protect against the threats we face."

In recent years, the United Kingdom’s relations with China have become increasingly complicated.

On the one hand, the British government has sought to improve relations with Beijing in order to develop trade ties and approved plans to build the largest Chinese embassy in Europe in London; on the other, it has repeatedly warned about cases of Chinese espionage and attempts to undermine the British democratic system.

Last year, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said that Chinese spies posed a daily threat to national security and were creating fake job advertisements in an attempt to persuade British specialists to disclose information.

In November last year, his agency also warned British parliamentarians that Chinese agents were trying to obtain information from them and influence their activities by posing as recruiters or company representatives.

In June, intelligence services from the countries of the "Five Eyes" alliance (the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) issued a warning that Chinese spies were actively using online job platforms to recruit individuals with access to confidential information.

The Chinese Embassy in London called the warning "pure fabrication and malicious slander."

China and the US will open an "AI communication channel" after the summit26.09.26, 13:54 • 5388 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
New Zealand
Beijing
Australia
Canada
Great Britain
China
United States
London