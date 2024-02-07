Borrell addressed the Rada after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is addressing the Rada. This is his 6th visit to Ukraine," Zheleznyak wrote on social media.

Earlier, UNN reported that Borrell, during his visit to Ukraine, spent Wednesday morning in a shelter in the capital because of the missile attack.