Borrell addressed the Rada after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 26312 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109960 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117280 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159757 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261852 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176029 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166676 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148523 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233045 views

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 74957 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 74867 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 54843 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 30462 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 66815 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230530 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109960 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92072 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115447 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116226 views
Borrell addressed the Rada after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Borrell addressed the Rada after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29754 views

Borrell addressed the Ukrainian parliament after Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Wednesday, UNN reports. 

"Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is addressing the Rada. This is his 6th visit to Ukraine," Zheleznyak wrote on social media. 

Earlier, UNN reported that Borrell, during his visit to Ukraine, spent Wednesday morning in a shelter in the capital because of the missile attack. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsKyiv
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

