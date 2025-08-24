Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by drones

Operators of combat drones from the "Prime" strike unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 5th border detachment destroyed a telecommunications tower and a warehouse with fuel and lubricants belonging to the Russian invaders. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the events took place in the North-Slobozhansky direction of the front, where enemy shelters and dugouts were also destroyed,

An enemy mortar installation was eliminated, an enemy satellite communication terminal was disabled, a shelter for enemy FPV drone operators was hit, and an enemy group was eliminated while setting up fortifications. In addition, the enemy suffered losses in manpower. - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Recently, fighters of the "Hart" border brigade showed the destruction of a cannon, a mortar, and a large-caliber machine gun at enemy firing positions near Vovchansk using FPV drones.

Earlier, fighters of the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank and destroyed a quad bike, a cannon, and infantry of the occupiers. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

