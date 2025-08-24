Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by drones

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 32553 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 34477 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 33572 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 21461 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 45318 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31997 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 31049 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25627 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25027 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14097 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.1m/s
67%
746mm
Popular news
Ministry of Social Policy on the solidarity pension system: special pensions should not be paid from these contributionsAugust 23, 03:16 PM • 8654 views
The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.August 23, 03:44 PM • 7574 views
Former director of Cherkasy polyclinic suspected of embezzling UAH 2.5 million from the city budgetAugust 23, 04:04 PM • 4288 views
Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of UkraineAugust 23, 04:26 PM • 8998 views
Lithuania reported the uncovering of a "particularly audacious" scheme to circumvent sanctions against RussiaAugust 23, 04:35 PM • 5636 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 32553 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 26118 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 33572 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 28717 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 45318 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ursula von der Leyen
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 31049 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 19787 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 21536 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 24140 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 31520 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
Oil
KAB-250
ATACMS

Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Drone operators of "Prime" from the 5th border detachment destroyed a telecommunication tower and a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to the Russians. A mortar installation, a satellite communication terminal, and an enemy dugout were also eliminated.

Border guards showed the destruction of the enemy TV tower and occupiers' fuel depot by drones

Operators of combat drones from the "Prime" strike unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 5th border detachment destroyed a telecommunications tower and a warehouse with fuel and lubricants belonging to the Russian invaders. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also published a corresponding video, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the events took place in the North-Slobozhansky direction of the front, where enemy shelters and dugouts were also destroyed,

An enemy mortar installation was eliminated, an enemy satellite communication terminal was disabled, a shelter for enemy FPV drone operators was hit, and an enemy group was eliminated while setting up fortifications. In addition, the enemy suffered losses in manpower.

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Recently, fighters of the "Hart" border brigade showed the destruction of a cannon, a mortar, and a large-caliber machine gun at enemy firing positions near Vovchansk using FPV drones.

Earlier, fighters of the 5th separate assault Kyiv brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit an enemy tank and destroyed a quad bike, a cannon, and infantry of the occupiers. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Defense Forces confirmed the destruction of an enemy echelon in Zaporizhzhia and showed a video20.08.25, 16:32 • 3389 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle