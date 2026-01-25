Border guards replenished the exchange fund by capturing an occupier with the help of a drone

$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 14918 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 30228 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 27170 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 36440 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 36006 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 47175 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 44039 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35217 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29452 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 71099 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Popular news
Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - AxiosJanuary 24, 10:28 PM • 7376 views
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikesJanuary 25, 12:06 AM • 8650 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US12:41 AM • 13091 views
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal Affairs01:15 AM • 5454 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center03:35 AM • 7198 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 71090 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 84580 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 98844 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 92805 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 93800 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 15425 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 15997 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 32791 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 33324 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 46442 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Border guards replenished the exchange fund by capturing an occupier with the help of a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Servicemen of the 4th Border Commandant's Office of Rapid Response of the 3rd Border Detachment conducted an operation to neutralize the enemy using drones. The strike UAV crew targeted an enemy shelter, after which the Russian soldier surrendered.

Border guards replenished the exchange fund by capturing an occupier with the help of a drone

Soldiers of the 4th Rapid Response Border Command of the 3rd Border Detachment replenished the exchange fund by conducting a complex operation to eliminate the enemy using drones. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the strike UAV crew targeted an enemy shelter. After the fire damage, the surviving Russian soldier came out and signaled his intention to surrender, displaying a white cloth.

The UAV crew, commanded by the pilot with the call sign "Shaleny" (Furious), decided to spare the occupier's life and lead him to Ukrainian positions. The operation to escort the prisoner lasted about three hours. Several crews were involved for continuous route control, changing drones in the air and passing on the observation "baton."

- reads the caption to the video.

As the border guards reported, during the transition, the occupier began to freeze and eat snow. Noticing this, the border guards dropped him a bottle of water and chemical hand warmers from a drone so that he could reach the evacuation point. Currently, the prisoner has been handed over to the relevant services to replenish the exchange fund.

Recall

Units of the "Hart" border brigade inflicted effective strikes on the invaders' positions in the South-Slobozhansky direction. The corresponding video was published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robot15.01.26, 03:23 • 10678 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine