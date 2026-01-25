Border guards replenished the exchange fund by capturing an occupier with the help of a drone

Soldiers of the 4th Rapid Response Border Command of the 3rd Border Detachment replenished the exchange fund by conducting a complex operation to eliminate the enemy using drones. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the strike UAV crew targeted an enemy shelter. After the fire damage, the surviving Russian soldier came out and signaled his intention to surrender, displaying a white cloth.

The UAV crew, commanded by the pilot with the call sign "Shaleny" (Furious), decided to spare the occupier's life and lead him to Ukrainian positions. The operation to escort the prisoner lasted about three hours. Several crews were involved for continuous route control, changing drones in the air and passing on the observation "baton." - reads the caption to the video.

As the border guards reported, during the transition, the occupier began to freeze and eat snow. Noticing this, the border guards dropped him a bottle of water and chemical hand warmers from a drone so that he could reach the evacuation point. Currently, the prisoner has been handed over to the relevant services to replenish the exchange fund.

