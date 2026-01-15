Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robot

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:44 PM • 9046 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 17050 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 18776 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 18014 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 18267 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 16938 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 14901 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14375 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12625 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 25184 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
0m/s
91%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartmentPhotoJanuary 14, 03:34 PM • 10277 views
Russian tanker seized by US enters UK watersJanuary 14, 04:23 PM • 5140 views
Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 14, 06:36 PM • 9502 views
Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DWJanuary 14, 06:49 PM • 7420 views
Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in Kyiv09:24 PM • 4362 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 25182 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 35954 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 44176 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 59010 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 70579 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Greenland
Ukraine
Denmark
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 27973 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 62525 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 54815 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 59329 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 60539 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Series
Social network

Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Drone pilots of the State Border Guard Service in southern Ukraine hit quad bikes, a communication antenna, and a ground-based robotic complex of the Russian invaders. Border guards are effectively reducing the enemy's capabilities.

Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robot

In the south of Ukraine, drone pilots of the State Border Guard Service hit quad bikes, a communication antenna, and a ground-based robotic complex of the Russian invaders. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, informs UNN.

Details

"Thanks to professional and coordinated work, this time the following were hit: enemy quad bikes, a communication antenna, a firing position, and a robotic ground complex," the report says.

The border guards emphasized that they are effectively reducing the enemy's capabilities and remain an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, operators of the "Furia" unit hit five vehicles, an electronic warfare complex, and a fuel and lubricants depot of the Russians. An occupier was also destroyed, an enemy FPV was hit, and two enemy shelters were targeted with drops.

Drone operators showed the destruction of three enemy radar stations and air defense systems in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions13.01.26, 06:31 • 3936 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine