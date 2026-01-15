Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robot

In the south of Ukraine, drone pilots of the State Border Guard Service hit quad bikes, a communication antenna, and a ground-based robotic complex of the Russian invaders. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, informs UNN.

Details

"Thanks to professional and coordinated work, this time the following were hit: enemy quad bikes, a communication antenna, a firing position, and a robotic ground complex," the report says.

The border guards emphasized that they are effectively reducing the enemy's capabilities and remain an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, operators of the "Furia" unit hit five vehicles, an electronic warfare complex, and a fuel and lubricants depot of the Russians. An occupier was also destroyed, an enemy FPV was hit, and two enemy shelters were targeted with drops.

Drone operators showed the destruction of three enemy radar stations and air defense systems in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions