Border guard from Sumy region received 5 years in prison for leaking data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and selling ammunition

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 06:46 PM • 19719 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 03:34 PM • 44254 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 136008 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 87369 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 150864 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 91620 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 89469 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 104564 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70859 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51933 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1m/s
70%
748mm
Popular news
Fires extinguished in Kharkiv after air strike: 44 injured, 7 of them childrenJuly 24, 06:08 PM • 4268 views
Georgian President again offered pardon to opposition leadersJuly 24, 06:23 PM • 7716 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 20678 views
Starlink is not working across the entire front in Ukraine, and outages are also being reported worldwide.July 24, 07:55 PM • 5796 views
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceX12:24 AM • 7504 views
Publications
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 20685 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 43065 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 62348 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 136008 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 142104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Istanbul
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 197649 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 314852 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 397530 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 400679 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 388526 views
Actual
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
M109 howitzer
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

Border guard from Sumy region received 5 years in prison for leaking data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and selling ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

The Hlukhiv City-District Court sentenced a border guard to 5 years in prison for disseminating information about the location of military units and selling ammunition. He transmitted patrol routes, locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and safe border crossing points, and also sold 480 cartridges and three F-1 grenades.

Border guard from Sumy region received 5 years in prison for leaking data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and selling ammunition

The Hlukhiv City-District Court of Sumy Oblast, based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), found a border guard from Sumy region guilty of leaking information about the location of military units and selling ammunition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI's statement.

Details

It is noted that during the pre-trial investigation, SBI investigators, in cooperation with the SBU and the State Border Guard Service, established that the suspect offered assistance to other individuals in moving goods.

He provided customers with border patrol routes, locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units, and "safe" places to cross the state border. He advised "clients" to use drones for "reconnaissance," and in non-standard situations, he provided them with passwords for identification before the military.

- the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator while he was receiving UAH 40,000 for marking specific positions of border patrols and unblocked border sections on a map. The border guard also sold 480 cartridges and three F-1 grenades to a local resident for UAH 20,000. The buyer planned to use the ammunition for "self-defense" while selling consumer goods and smuggling contraband across the border with the Russian Federation.

In May of this year, the indictment against the border guard was sent to court, which found him guilty of disseminating information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 2, Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), selling ammunition (Part 1, Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and receiving unlawful benefits (Part 1, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the SBI reported.

They clarified that for the totality of criminal offenses, the perpetrator was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment.

Recall

A border guard from Kharkiv was notified of suspicion for selling cars that charitable foundations brought to Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was detained while selling three cars for $13,500, and an arsenal of weapons was found at his home.

High-ranking State Customs Service official detained, schemes in border regions blocked: Ukraine conducts large-scale special operation09.07.25, 17:13 • 1750 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9