Border guard from Sumy region received 5 years in prison for leaking data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and selling ammunition

The Hlukhiv City-District Court of Sumy Oblast, based on materials from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), found a border guard from Sumy region guilty of leaking information about the location of military units and selling ammunition. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI's statement.

Details

It is noted that during the pre-trial investigation, SBI investigators, in cooperation with the SBU and the State Border Guard Service, established that the suspect offered assistance to other individuals in moving goods.

He provided customers with border patrol routes, locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units, and "safe" places to cross the state border. He advised "clients" to use drones for "reconnaissance," and in non-standard situations, he provided them with passwords for identification before the military. - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator while he was receiving UAH 40,000 for marking specific positions of border patrols and unblocked border sections on a map. The border guard also sold 480 cartridges and three F-1 grenades to a local resident for UAH 20,000. The buyer planned to use the ammunition for "self-defense" while selling consumer goods and smuggling contraband across the border with the Russian Federation.

In May of this year, the indictment against the border guard was sent to court, which found him guilty of disseminating information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 2, Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), selling ammunition (Part 1, Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and receiving unlawful benefits (Part 1, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the SBI reported.

They clarified that for the totality of criminal offenses, the perpetrator was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment.

Recall

A border guard from Kharkiv was notified of suspicion for selling cars that charitable foundations brought to Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was detained while selling three cars for $13,500, and an arsenal of weapons was found at his home.

High-ranking State Customs Service official detained, schemes in border regions blocked: Ukraine conducts large-scale special operation