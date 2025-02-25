Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1731 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 10572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11327 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102207 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110695 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116058 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144115 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167839 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 92908 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 78213 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 32801 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 60249 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100496 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 10744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144125 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135237 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167849 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 5398 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130424 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132436 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161133 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140662 views
Actual
Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26766 views

A one-year-old boy's body was found in a freezer in an Odesa apartment after his parents failed to seek medical help. The Ombudsman accuses social services of inaction.

The dead body of a one-year-old baby was found in the freezer of an apartment in Odesa. The tragedy was preceded by incidents to which there was no proper response from either the Service for Children or the guardianship authorities.

This is stated in the post of the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

As it turned out, the child was born to a minor, but the guardianship authority had previously confirmed her civil capacity, while the Service for Children of Odesa Oblast did not grant the mother and her children the status of difficult life circumstances. 

Circumstances of the death of a one-year-old boy in an Odessa apartment

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, information about the parents was found out:

The mother gave birth to her first child at the age of 16, but she had the status of a child deprived of parental care-with no family or social connections.

The newborn child suffered from respiratory disorders. The boy suffered thermal burns of several parts of his bodyand then lost consciousness.

Neither the mother nor her partner sought medical help.

After the child was injured, the parents left the baby in a helpless state, which led to his death, the police said.

To hide this fact, the man hid the boy's body in a freezer

- the police press service said in a statement. 

The child's body was sent for a forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death. Police detained the woman and man and placed them in a temporary detention center. The court sentenced them to 60 days of detention without bail.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets initiates an inspection

The Ombudsman's Office initiated a submission to the Odesa RMA regarding the inaction of officials responsible for child protection. The information was forwarded to the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police of Ukraine for further investigation.

Social service centers in Odesa region systematically ignored reports from law enforcement officers about possible danger to children due to their living conditions, and failed to fulfill their direct functions in relation to children who objectively need support.  This tragedy should not be left without a fair response. Those responsible must be brought to justice

- reads the text of the message of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Tragedy on the water: three children fell through the ice in Odesa region15.02.25, 20:45 • 40324 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising

Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa | УНН