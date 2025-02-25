Body of a one-year-old child in the freezer: Ombudsman responds to the circumstances of the tragedy in Odesa

The dead body of a one-year-old baby was found in the freezer of an apartment in Odesa. The tragedy was preceded by incidents to which there was no proper response from either the Service for Children or the guardianship authorities.

This is stated in the post of the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

As it turned out, the child was born to a minor, but the guardianship authority had previously confirmed her civil capacity, while the Service for Children of Odesa Oblast did not grant the mother and her children the status of difficult life circumstances.

Circumstances of the death of a one-year-old boy in an Odessa apartment

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, information about the parents was found out:

The mother gave birth to her first child at the age of 16, but she had the status of a child deprived of parental care-with no family or social connections.

The newborn child suffered from respiratory disorders. The boy suffered thermal burns of several parts of his bodyand then lost consciousness.

Neither the mother nor her partner sought medical help.

After the child was injured, the parents left the baby in a helpless state, which led to his death, the police said.

To hide this fact, the man hid the boy's body in a freezer - the police press service said in a statement.

The child's body was sent for a forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death. Police detained the woman and man and placed them in a temporary detention center. The court sentenced them to 60 days of detention without bail.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets initiates an inspection

The Ombudsman's Office initiated a submission to the Odesa RMA regarding the inaction of officials responsible for child protection. The information was forwarded to the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police of Ukraine for further investigation.

Social service centers in Odesa region systematically ignored reports from law enforcement officers about possible danger to children due to their living conditions, and failed to fulfill their direct functions in relation to children who objectively need support. This tragedy should not be left without a fair response. Those responsible must be brought to justice - reads the text of the message of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

