Tragedy on the water: three children fell through the ice in Odesa region

In the village of Korsuntsi, Odesa district, three boys, two of whom are 15 and one is 14 years old, fell through the ice, and the children could not be rescued. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, in the village of Korsuntsi, Odesa region, three boys, two of them 15 and one 14 years old, fell through the ice on a local pond. They decided to test its strength, but it did not hold, - the statement said.

Details

Passers-by called the emergency services, but they were unable to save the children. Rescuers removed the bodies from the water.

SES psychologists are working with the children's relatives.

Dear parents, do not let your children play on the ice! We also appeal to everyone who sees children having fun on the water! Please do not be indifferent, because there are no strangers to children. Warn them about the danger, - the SES urged.

Recall

In the Kherson region , the bodies of three children who fell through the ice on the Ingulets River were found. Only two of the five children in the water were rescued.