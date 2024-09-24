Bloomberg: Ukraine's allies consider resuming contacts with Putin before G20
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's international partners are discussing the possibility of reaching out to Putin before the G20 summit in Brazil. Western officials have been skeptical of Zelenskiy's victory plan and are trying to lower expectations for long-range missiles.
Ukraine's international partners are considering resuming contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the G20 summit to be held in Brazil in November. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.
Details
According to the newspaper's sources, the allies are discussing the possibility of contacting Putin just before the G20 meeting in Brazil, as there are no signs that the Kremlin plans to retreat in the war with Ukraine.
It is noted that one of the allies believes that the time has come for a new round of talks with Putin. According to the two officials, Zelenskyy or one of the partners can establish contact with the Russian dictator.
In addition, as Bloomberg notes, U.S. officials are trying to lower expectations for approval of Kyiv's request to use U.S. long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russian territory.
Addendum
Bloomberg adds that Western officials did not see a breakthrough in Ukraine's victory plan, with which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States.
Some even call the plan a "wish list."
Recall
According to the draft budget of the Russian Federation, defense spending will increase to 13.2 trillion rubles in 2025. This will account for 40% of total budget expenditures, exceeding spending on education, healthcare, and social policy.